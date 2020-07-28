StockMarketWire.com - Miniature wargames maker Games Workshop reported a rise in profit on higher revenue, led by sales in its trade business.
Pre-tax profit rose to £89.4m from £81.3m on-year as sales grew by 5.1% to £269.7m.
The trade segment, which made up 52% of total sales, reported that sales rose 15% to £140m.
The company paid dividends of 145p a share for the year, down from 155p a share last year.
Retail sales decreased by 11% in the year, as the Covid-19 pandemic led to store closure for a number of weeks in April and May.
At 8:39am: [LON:GAW] Games Workshop Group PLC share price was +462.5p at 8917.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
