StockMarketWire.com - Convenience foods maker Greencore said revenue fell by more than a third in the third quarter of the year.
For the 13 weeks from 27 March to 26 June 2020, revenue fell 34.1% to £240.6m on-year, primarily reflecting the impact of COVID-19 on food to go categories.
In its food to go categories, reported revenue was £123.8m in Q3, a decrease of 50.6%, the company said.
Given the ongoing level of uncertainty around the possible duration and impact of COVID-19, the company said its financial guidance for 2020 remained suspended.
In a separate statement, the company also announced that it had entered into a conditional agreement to sell its stake in its molasses trading businesses to United Molasses Marketing and United Molasses Marketing for approximately £15.6m.
The proceeds would be used to further strengthen the group's balance sheet.
Greencore will report its fiscal 2020 results on 24 November 2020.
