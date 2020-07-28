StockMarketWire.com - Real estate agent Foxtons reported a wider half-yearly loss as government measures to control the spread of the coronavirus had a 'significant impact' on performance.
For the half year ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax losses widened to £4.3m from £2.5m on-year as revenue fell 22% to £40.4m.
Lettings revenue fell 21% to £25.7m and sales revenue was down 28% to £11.1m, while mortgage broking revenue slipped 9% to £3.6m on-year.
During the 8 weeks following the re-opening of its branches on 1 June 2020, the company said it had seen 'steady improvement' in activity across key areas of the business.
Lettings commissions over the 4 weeks of June were down 12% and over the 4 weeks of July were down 3% against the prior year.
Sales commissions over the 4 weeks of June were down 44% and over the 4 weeks of July were down 32% against the prior year.
At 9:14am: [LON:FOXT] Foxtons Group PLC share price was +0.9p at 38.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
