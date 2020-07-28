StockMarketWire.com - Surveillance systems group Synectics said it had won contracts from Ireland's National Transport Authority worth more than £1m.
The contracts would see Synectics install on-board surveillance systems for bus operators Dublin Bus and Bus Eireann as the NTA transitioned to low emission and electric buses.
At 9:15am: [LON:SNX] Synectics Plc share price was +7.5p at 132.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: