StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan said it had signed new contract with Codagenix for a Covid-19 vaccine trial.
Open Orphan said its subsidiary hVIVO would conduct the trial for Codagenix.
The trial would evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of a single-dose, intranasal SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate in 48 healthy young adult volunteers.
It was expected to start in early Autumn, with initial data expected by the end of 2020.
'We are proud to be conducting this phase one study for Codagenix, a leader in their field, as it will help bring a promising vaccine candidate to the public to help combat the Covid-19 pandemic as quickly as possible,' executive chairman Cathal Friel said.
'hVIVO, with its unique quarantine facility, is one of the few organisations in the world that has now publicly stated that it is working on testing Covid-19 vaccines for efficacy using human challenge model clinical trials.'
At 9:19am: [LON:ORPH] share price was +0.45p at 13.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
