StockMarketWire.com - Door and window component supplier Tyman posted a fall in underlying first-half profit and scrapped its interim dividend after the Covid-19 lockdowns hurt demand.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June increased to £14.7m, up from £11.0m on-year, though was due to a reduction in exceptional items compared to the previous year.
Adjusted profit dropped 29% to £24.7m, as revenue slumped 16% to £254.1m.
Tyman said it had experienced a better-than-expected recovery since operations resumed, with June having recovered to 92% of prior year, with further momentum continuing into July.
'Despite the crisis, we have continued to strengthen our base and progress our strategic growth initiatives,' chief executive Jo Hallas said.
