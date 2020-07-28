StockMarketWire.com - Consulting services company Science Group posted a 10% fall in first-half profit, as costs associated with the acquisition of Frontier Smart Technologies offset a rise in sales.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June declined to £2.5m, down from £2.8m on-year.
Revenue rose 56% to £36.9m and adjusted pre-tax profit rose 50% to £4.9m.
'In summary, the performance of the group in the first half of 2020 has been ahead of the board's pre-Covid-19 expectations, despite the operational challenges resulting from the pandemic,' the company said.
'The excellent first half provides a solid platform for the rest of the year.'
