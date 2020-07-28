StockMarketWire.com - Facilities management group Mitie said its revenue from continuing operations had fallen by a lower-than-expected 11% in the first quarter, following a resilient performance by its cleaning and security division.

Revenue for the three months through June declined to £458.3m, with June's performance slightly better than the previously announced April and May result.

Mitie said trading had also held up better than hoped with regards to technical services and public-sector contracts.

It had won new contracts relating to Covid-19 testing centres, renewed a Groupe PSA contract with additional services and won a new integrated contract with Royal London.


At 9:43am: [LON:MTO] MITIE Group PLC share price was +0.55p at 37.85p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com