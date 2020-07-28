StockMarketWire.com - Facilities management group Mitie said its revenue from continuing operations had fallen by a lower-than-expected 11% in the first quarter, following a resilient performance by its cleaning and security division.
Revenue for the three months through June declined to £458.3m, with June's performance slightly better than the previously announced April and May result.
Mitie said trading had also held up better than hoped with regards to technical services and public-sector contracts.
It had won new contracts relating to Covid-19 testing centres, renewed a Groupe PSA contract with additional services and won a new integrated contract with Royal London.
At 9:43am: [LON:MTO] MITIE Group PLC share price was +0.55p at 37.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: