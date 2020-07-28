StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said its chronic leukaemia and lung cancer treatments had been recommended for marketing authorisation in the European Union.
The positive recommendation for Imfinzi plus chemotherapy to treat small cell lung cancer and calquence to treat chronic lymphocytic leukaemia was based on positive clinical trial results.
AstraZeneca also announced that it had entered into a new global development and commercialisation agreement with Daiichi Sankyo for DS-1062, Daiichi Sankyo's antibody drug conjugate and potential new medicine for the treatment of multiple tumour types.
***This article updates an earlier version which incorrectly said the company had received approval***
At 10:41am: [LON:AZN] Astrazeneca PLC share price was +36p at 8684p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
