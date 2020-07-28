StockMarketWire.com - Energy utility SSE said it had appointed John Manzoni as its new chairman, to succeed Richard Gillingwater on 1 April 2021.
Manzoni had held senior executive roles at BP and Talisman Energy before spending six years as chief executive of the UK civil service and permanent secretary of the cabinet office.
He would initially join the company's board as a non-executive director from 1 September and work closely with Gillingwater to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities.
Manzoni stepped down from the civil service earlier in the summer, and in April was appointed non-executive director at Diageo, effective 1 October.
At 1:03pm: [LON:SSE] Sse PLC share price was -2.25p at 1312.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
