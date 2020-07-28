StockMarketWire.com - Molecular diagnostics group Yourgene Health posted a full-year loss, as expenses offset a rise in sales.
Pre-tax losses for the year through March amounted to £3.4m, unchanged from a year earlier, even as revenue jumped 87% to £16.6m.
Cash and cash equivalents at 31 March were £2.8m, up from £1.3m on-year.
Yourgene Health said the results reflected strong organic revenue growth, plus a first contribution from Elucigene Diagnostics, which was acquired in April 2019.
It added that its first profit at an adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amorisation level, of £1.3m, demonstrated significant progress towards profitability.
'The board remains confident that the company's growth trajectory will continue and remain on track to hit ambitious growth targets for 2021 in line with consensus expectations,' the company said.
At 1:19pm: [LON:YGEN] share price was +0.25p at 18.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: