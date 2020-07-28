StockMarketWire.com - Online fashion retailer Boohoo released the terms of reference for a probe into its Leicester supply chain following allegations of poor working conditions.
An update on the findings of the review, being led by lawyer Alison Levitt QC, would be forthcoming at the time of the company's first-half results release on 30 September, it said.
Key objectives of the review included determining if the allegations were well-founded, considering how much the group knew of any issues beforehand, considering its compliance with the law and making recommendations in response.
At 1:41pm: [LON:BOO] Boohoo Group PLC share price was +7.45p at 261.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
