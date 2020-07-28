StockMarketWire.com - Location data group 1Spatial said it had achieved a 'resilient' performance in the first five months of its financial year.
Customer implementations and projects had largely continued as planned, chairman Andrew Roberts said in speech notes for the company's annual general meeting.
Roberts said 1Spatial had seen a 'healthy' level of new business secured in all geographies, though he added that 'some decision-making remains protracted'.
The suspension of local elections and local authority procurement processes caused a slow-down in new business activity in France during the initial COVID-19 period.
Activity, however, had e-commenced, and new contracts secured, including an expansion contract with a large French water company.
'The sectors in which we operate, government, utilities and transport, have proven resilient during the Covid-19 pandemic and demand remains strong, as companies seek to unlock the value in location data to make better business decisions,' Roberts said.
'While decision-making is somewhat protracted in the current environment, the growing scale and breadth of our orderbook and pipeline, provide the board with confidence in our ability to deliver long-term, scalable growth.'
