StockMarketWire.com - Conveyancing platform provider ULS Technology said it had seen further recovery in trading.
The company had recently indicated that trading had been buoyed by a quicker-than-expected rebound in the housing market.
'This rebound has endured with June's positive momentum continuing during July,' ULS Technology said in a trading statement for its annual general meeting.
'In particular, the company has seen a growth in instructions for purchase cases where it achieves higher margins.'
'Overall instructions of purchase cases are at or above the same period in 2019 with record weeks being set in some channels.'
'Only the lender channel is still running at significantly below pre-Covid-19 levels.'
At 2:06pm: [LON:ULS] ULS Technology Plc share price was +4.7p at 70.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: