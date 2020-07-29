StockMarketWire.com - Music rights investor Hipgnosis Songs Fund said it had acquired the music catalogue of rapper and songwriter Rodney Jerkins, for an undisclosed.
Jerkins, also known as 'Darkchild' had written and produced songs for artists including Whitney Houston, Brandy and Destiny's Child.
Hipgnosis Songs Fund said Jerkins had joined the advisory board of investment adviser The Family.
