StockMarketWire.com - Immersive entertainment group Immotion said it was starting to see 'encouraging levels' of revenue being generated as a 'growing number' of its partner sites were starting to re-open.
'At this stage it is right to remain cautious, but we are enthused by early trading in sites that are fully open, with both Oklahoma Aquarium, and Mystic Aquarium, Connecticut, two new installations completed post lockdown, both operating at almost full capacity,' the company said.
In the UK, the company expererienced 'brisk trade' at its own ImmotionVR centres, and whilst operating on reduced opening hours, both bookings and revenue were 'very encouraging,' it added.
Looking ahead, the company said its immediate priority was to drive the business back toward monthly breakeven; albeit this was likely to be based in the short term on a smaller installed base and reduced operational costs.
At 8:40am: [LON:IMMO] Immotion Group Plc share price was +0.93p at 2.83p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
