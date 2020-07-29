StockMarketWire.com - Professional services company FDM raised its interim dividend and said it had seen signs of improvement in the majority of its businesses after reporting a fall in first-half profit.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit fell 15% to £21.2m on-year, while revenue increased 5% to £140.5m.
Mounties - freelance IT contractors and the company's own employees - assigned to client sites at week 263 were down 5 % from a year previous at 3,656 and down 329 heads since mid-March, the company said.
The company declared an interim dividend of 18.5p a share, up from 16p a share last year.
'The group performed strongly in the first quarter. Trading levels then fell as various lockdown restrictions were imposed, but are now showing signs of improvement in the majority of sectors and all of the geographies in which we operate,' the company said.
