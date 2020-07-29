StockMarketWire.com - Cell engineering company Horizon Discovery said it expected revenue to decline by 13.9% in the first half of the year, owing to the reduction of academic research work caused by the COVID-19 pandemic impacting its research reagents business unit.
The company expected to report half year 2020 revenues of approximately £22.4m, down from £26.1m on-year.
'The fundamental drivers and demands for Horizon's products and services remain strong and the group is confident of a return to growth in the second half of 2020,' the company said.
At 8:57am: [LON:HZD] Horizon Discovery Group PLC share price was -7p at 101.5p
