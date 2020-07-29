FTSE 100 Next 5748.00 +9.24% Smurfit Kappa Group 2652.00 +6.85% Mondi 1458.25 +2.19% Reckitt Benckiser Group 7968.00 +2.15% Unilever 4779.50 +1.93% Taylor Wimpey 123.33 -7.24% Smith & Nephew 1558.50 -4.39% Barclays 107.02 -4.33% Barratt Developments 521.30 -3.64% International Consolidated Airlines 184.98 -2.59% FTSE 250 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 54.20 +9.32% Rathbone Brothers 1629.00 +7.45% Perpetual Income And Growth Investm 232.25 +6.54% Jupiter Fund Management 240.50 +3.84% Ip Group 70.20 +3.69% Cineworld Group 37.90 -11.53% Network International Holdings 410.50 -8.82% Lancashire Holdings Limited 765.25 -5.64% Countryside Properties 295.90 -5.28% Hammerson 64.25 -3.90% FTSE 350 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 54.20 +9.32% Next 5748.00 +9.24% Rathbone Brothers 1629.00 +7.45% Smurfit Kappa Group 2652.00 +6.85% Perpetual Income And Growth Investm 232.25 +6.54% Cineworld Group 37.90 -11.53% Network International Holdings 410.50 -8.82% Taylor Wimpey 123.33 -7.24% Lancashire Holdings Limited 765.25 -5.64% Countryside Properties 295.90 -5.28% AIM Immotion Group 2.83 +48.68% Edenville Energy 0.06 +32.56% Sunrise Resources 0.22 +25.71% Mysale Group 6.33 +14.05% UK Oil & Gas Investments 0.18 +12.12% Microsaic Systems 0.42 -22.73% Netscientific 10.00 -9.09% Vr Education Holdings Ord Eur0.001 13.25 -8.62% Revolution Bars Group 16.50 -8.33% Rockfire Resources Ord 0.1p 1.77 -7.79% Overall Market Immotion Group 2.83 +48.68% Edenville Energy 0.06 +32.56% Sunrise Resources 0.22 +25.71% Mysale Group 6.33 +14.05% UK Oil & Gas Investments 0.18 +12.12% Microsaic Systems 0.42 -22.73% Cineworld Group 37.90 -11.53% Netscientific 10.00 -9.09% Network International Holdings 410.50 -8.82% Vr Education Holdings Ord Eur0.001 13.25 -8.62%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
