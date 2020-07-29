StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Next                                    5748.00       +9.24%
Smurfit Kappa Group                     2652.00       +6.85%
Mondi                                   1458.25       +2.19%
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 7968.00       +2.15%
Unilever                                4779.50       +1.93%
Taylor Wimpey                            123.33       -7.24%
Smith & Nephew                          1558.50       -4.39%
Barclays                                 107.02       -4.33%
Barratt Developments                     521.30       -3.64%
International Consolidated Airlines      184.98       -2.59%

FTSE 250
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       54.20       +9.32%
Rathbone Brothers                       1629.00       +7.45%
Perpetual Income And Growth Investm      232.25       +6.54%
Jupiter Fund Management                  240.50       +3.84%
Ip Group                                  70.20       +3.69%
Cineworld Group                           37.90      -11.53%
Network International Holdings           410.50       -8.82%
Lancashire Holdings Limited              765.25       -5.64%
Countryside Properties                   295.90       -5.28%
Hammerson                                 64.25       -3.90%

FTSE 350
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       54.20       +9.32%
Next                                    5748.00       +9.24%
Rathbone Brothers                       1629.00       +7.45%
Smurfit Kappa Group                     2652.00       +6.85%
Perpetual Income And Growth Investm      232.25       +6.54%
Cineworld Group                           37.90      -11.53%
Network International Holdings           410.50       -8.82%
Taylor Wimpey                            123.33       -7.24%
Lancashire Holdings Limited              765.25       -5.64%
Countryside Properties                   295.90       -5.28%

AIM
Immotion Group                             2.83      +48.68%
Edenville Energy                           0.06      +32.56%
Sunrise Resources                          0.22      +25.71%
Mysale Group                               6.33      +14.05%
UK Oil & Gas Investments                   0.18      +12.12%
Microsaic Systems                          0.42      -22.73%
Netscientific                             10.00       -9.09%
Vr Education Holdings  Ord Eur0.001       13.25       -8.62%
Revolution Bars Group                     16.50       -8.33%
Rockfire Resources  Ord 0.1p               1.77       -7.79%

Overall Market
Immotion Group                             2.83      +48.68%
Edenville Energy                           0.06      +32.56%
Sunrise Resources                          0.22      +25.71%
Mysale Group                               6.33      +14.05%
UK Oil & Gas Investments                   0.18      +12.12%
Microsaic Systems                          0.42      -22.73%
Cineworld Group                           37.90      -11.53%
Netscientific                             10.00       -9.09%
Network International Holdings           410.50       -8.82%
Vr Education Holdings  Ord Eur0.001       13.25       -8.62%