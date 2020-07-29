StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investment company Hibernia REIT said it expected a 'modest' decline in first-half net asset value per share, but added that it had seen improving activity since lockdown measures eased.
The company also said 98% of commercial rent for the quarter ended September 2020 had now been received or was on agreed monthly payment plans.
98% of residential rent for the month of July 2020 had been received.
Investment transactions in the first half of 2020 fell to €1.1bn from €1.8bn on-year.
'Investment and letting activity are beginning to resume and we expect greater clarity on the trajectory of market yields and rental levels in the coming months as transactions complete,' the company said.
'At present we expect a modest decline in our net asset value per share over the six months to 30 September 2020,' it added.
