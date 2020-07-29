StockMarketWire.com - Industrial and property services provider Hargreaves Services swung to a profit as cost cuts offset a fall in revenue owing to the impact of the pandemic.
For the year ended 31 May 2020, the company reported a pre-tax profit of £2.2m compared with a loss of £9.9m on-year, while revenue fell 26% to £222.2m.
The company achieved a further 16% reduction in central costs to £3.7m.
The final dividend of 4.5p was unchanged on-year following the cancellation of interim owing to Covid-19 impact, the company said.
At 9:26am: [LON:HSP] Hargreaves Services PLC share price was +10p at 210p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: