StockMarketWire.com - Luxury furniture group Walker Greenbank said demand had continued to improve as lockdowns were eased, though sales were still tracking below on-year levels.
Brand product sales in the first 25 weeks of the company's financial year were down 32%, with sales in the four weeks to 24 July down 15%.
Those figures compared to a fall in the first five months of the year of 35%, reported a the company's annual results presentation on 30 June.
Core licensing income during the first 25 weeks of the year had been impacted to a lesser extent by Covid-19, being down around 10%.
'The Covid-19 pandemic continues to create uncertain conditions in the markets in which the company operates,' chairman Dianne Thompson said in AGM speech notes.
'Our focus remains on mitigating the impact of these conditions on the business whilst continuing to progress the company's strategic development.'
'Further information on trading during the current year will be provided in our half year results announcement currently planned for October this year.'
At 9:43am: [LON:WGB] Walker Greenbank PLC share price was +2p at 48.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: