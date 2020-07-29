StockMarketWire.com - Pesticides company Plant Health Care said its first-half revenue had risen 15% and its gross margins had improved, amid a fall in operating expenses.
Revenue for the six months through June had increased to $3.1m, up from $2.7m on-year, representing growth of 24% in constant currency terms.
Gross margin had risen to 59%, up to 57%, due to sales mix, while operating expenses had fall 10% to $3.6m.
'After robust sales in the first quarter, the onset of Covid-19 caused the company to put in place cash saving measures to protect liquidity in a highly uncertain environment,' chief executive Christopher Richards said.
'While trading continued to show decent growth in the second quarter, the effects of Covid-19 have not yet played out fully around the world.'
'The board is therefore continuing its cautious approach and the company will not be reinstating financial guidance at this time.'
