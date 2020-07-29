StockMarketWire.com - Survey and inspection group Remote Monitored Systems said it had formed a partnership with UK security company Axis Security Services.
The partnership would be launched with the delivery of consultancy services at one of Axis's accounts.
Remote Monitored Systems' Cloudveil unit would provide its management information platform at the professional services firm's London city headquarter.
Main platform functions would include incident and crisis management, contract audit and reporting and performance measurement.
Cloudveil would also provide technical surveillance counter measures and close protection services to the account.
'For a young company like Cloudveil, this is an extremely significant moment,' chief executive Hugo Gillum-Webb said.
