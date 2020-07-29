StockMarketWire.com - Africa-focused fuel retailer Vivo Energy welcomed the formation in Morocco of an independent commission to assess recent penalties leveled against the industry there.
The commission would review the Conseil de la Concurrence, which is Morocco's competition regulator, following allegations regarding its process and conduct in fining 8% of annual Moroccan turnover against the industry.
'Vivo Energy welcomes the formation of the commission, as we believe that Vivo Energy Maroc has conducted its operations in accordance with applicable competition laws, rules and regulations at all times,' the company said.
At 1:29pm: [LON:VVO] Vivo Energy PLC share price was -2.55p at 72.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: