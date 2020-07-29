StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Global Petroleum said it had secured a licence extension for a prospect in Namibia.
An original petroleum agreement signed in September 2018 had split an initial four-year exploration period into two sub-periods of two years each.
Global Petroleum said the country's Ministry of Mines and Energy had agreed to extend the licence for the sub-period to September 2021 and also to modify the work commitments.
Global held a working interest of 78% and was operator of the licence.
At 1:52pm: [LON:GBP] Global Petroleum Ltd share price was -0.1p at 1.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
