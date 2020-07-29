StockMarketWire.com - Venture capital firm Draper Esprit said it had sold its remaining holding in cross-border payments group Transferwise for £18m.

The sale price was above the £15 million fair value for the stake held in the company's year-end March 2020 accounts.

Draper Esprit said it had generated £33m across two realisations from its investment in TransferWise.

The divestment came as TransferWise completed a $319m secondary share sale at a $5bn, a 43% uplift since its May 2019 secondary share sale at a $3.5bn valuation.


At 1:57pm: [LON:GROW] Draper Esprit PLC share price was 0p at 520p



