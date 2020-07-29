StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Next                                    5649.00       +7.35%
Smurfit Kappa Group                     2594.00       +4.51%
Burberry Group                          1312.75       +4.19%
Itv                                       61.32       +2.99%
Land Securities Group                    565.40       +2.84%
Taylor Wimpey                            123.35       -7.22%
Barclays                                 105.51       -5.68%
Persimmon                               2460.00       -3.00%
Smith & Nephew                          1582.50       -2.91%
Informa                                  387.15       -2.73%

FTSE 250
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       54.85      +10.63%
Rathbone Brothers                       1663.00       +9.70%
Perpetual Income And Growth Investm      232.00       +6.42%
Pets AT Home Group                       255.00       +4.51%
Wizz Air Holdings                       3545.00       +4.33%
Cineworld Group                           36.62      -14.52%
Network International Holdings           393.60      -12.57%
Countryside Properties                   290.20       -7.11%
Lancashire Holdings Limited              753.50       -7.09%
Hammerson                                 62.89       -5.94%

AIM
Europa Metals  Ord Npv Di                 22.00      +69.23%
Immotion Group                             2.73      +43.42%
Feedback                                   1.15      +27.78%
Cora Gold Limited Ord Npv Di              14.50      +26.09%
Edenville Energy                           0.05      +19.77%
Microsaic Systems                          0.35      -36.36%
Online Blockchain  Ord 5p                 17.50      -23.91%
Netscientific                              9.00      -18.18%
Versarien                                 40.50      -13.46%
Rockfire Resources  Ord 0.1p               1.70      -11.69%

