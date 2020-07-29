FTSE 100 Next 5649.00 +7.35% Smurfit Kappa Group 2594.00 +4.51% Burberry Group 1312.75 +4.19% Itv 61.32 +2.99% Land Securities Group 565.40 +2.84% Taylor Wimpey 123.35 -7.22% Barclays 105.51 -5.68% Persimmon 2460.00 -3.00% Smith & Nephew 1582.50 -2.91% Informa 387.15 -2.73% FTSE 250 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 54.85 +10.63% Rathbone Brothers 1663.00 +9.70% Perpetual Income And Growth Investm 232.00 +6.42% Pets AT Home Group 255.00 +4.51% Wizz Air Holdings 3545.00 +4.33% Cineworld Group 36.62 -14.52% Network International Holdings 393.60 -12.57% Countryside Properties 290.20 -7.11% Lancashire Holdings Limited 753.50 -7.09% Hammerson 62.89 -5.94% FTSE 350 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 54.85 +10.63% Rathbone Brothers 1663.00 +9.70% Next 5649.00 +7.35% Perpetual Income And Growth Investm 232.00 +6.42% Smurfit Kappa Group 2594.00 +4.51% Cineworld Group 36.62 -14.52% Network International Holdings 393.60 -12.57% Taylor Wimpey 123.35 -7.22% Countryside Properties 290.20 -7.11% Lancashire Holdings Limited 753.50 -7.09% AIM Europa Metals Ord Npv Di 22.00 +69.23% Immotion Group 2.73 +43.42% Feedback 1.15 +27.78% Cora Gold Limited Ord Npv Di 14.50 +26.09% Edenville Energy 0.05 +19.77% Microsaic Systems 0.35 -36.36% Online Blockchain Ord 5p 17.50 -23.91% Netscientific 9.00 -18.18% Versarien 40.50 -13.46% Rockfire Resources Ord 0.1p 1.70 -11.69% Overall Market Europa Metals Ord Npv Di 22.00 +69.23% Immotion Group 2.73 +43.42% Feedback 1.15 +27.78% Cora Gold Limited Ord Npv Di 14.50 +26.09% Dignity 297.00 +21.97% Microsaic Systems 0.35 -36.36% Online Blockchain Ord 5p 17.50 -23.91% Netscientific 9.00 -18.18% Cineworld Group 36.61 -14.54% Versarien 40.50 -13.46%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
StockMarketWire.com -