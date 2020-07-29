StockMarketWire.com - Blockchain research and development group Online Blockchain said it had launched a new product for beta testing, while noting a recent rise in its share price.
The product launched for beta testing on 27 July was PTC.Network, which distributed advertisements through paid-to-click advertising websites.
Initial traffic to the site was 87,832 unique user visits.
'Shareholders should note that the development of PTC.Network is only at the initial beta testing stage of development and therefore it is too early to determine how longer term traffic (and in time sales) may develop,' the company said.
'There have been no other corporate developments since the publication of the interim results on 25 March 2020.'
'Further updates will be provided as and when appropriate in due course.'
At 2:03pm: [LON:OBC] Online Blockchain Plc Ord 5p share price was -5.5p at 17.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
