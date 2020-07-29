StockMarketWire.com - Fertilizer developer Sunrise Resources said it had been issued with a mine permit for its CS perlite and pozzolan project in Nevada.
The permit authorised production of up to 1,656,000 tons of perlite and 14,523,000 tons of natural pozzolan, as well as rights of way for a water well site and access development.
'This positive mine permit decision comes after two-and-a-half years of mine planning, environmental studies and reporting and I am very proud of the tremendous effort put in by our employees with limited budgets and resources,' executive chairman Patrick Cheetham said.
'We can now move forward with the staged development of mining and mineral processing operations at the CS Project free from the ground disturbance limitations that have previously constrained our ability to extract and process large scale samples for customer development.'
'This is required to secure offtake agreements and the grant of the mining permit will be a major catalyst in this process.'
'The mine permit comes at a propitious time as cement industry demand is growing for natural pozzolan as a fly ash replacement and the horticultural demand for perlite is increasing with the rising cultivation of medicinal marijuana.'
'We believe that this is a major value adding milestone for the company and puts the project firmly on the map as one of just a few permitted deposits of perlite and high quality natural pozzolan in the US.'
