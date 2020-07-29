StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Next                                    5700.00       +8.32%
Smurfit Kappa Group                     2588.00       +4.27%
Burberry Group                          1306.75       +3.71%
Land Securities Group                    569.20       +3.53%
Itv                                       61.36       +3.06%
Taylor Wimpey                            125.88       -5.32%
Barclays                                 106.01       -5.23%
Glaxosmithkline                         1563.50       -2.56%
Evraz                                    302.60       -2.48%
Persimmon                               2476.50       -2.35%

FTSE 250
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       55.88      +12.71%
Rathbone Brothers                       1658.00       +9.37%
Perpetual Income And Growth Investm      231.25       +6.08%
Pets AT Home Group                       254.50       +4.30%
Wizz Air Holdings                       3529.00       +3.86%
Network International Holdings           400.90      -10.95%
Cineworld Group                           38.69       -9.69%
Countryside Properties                   288.20       -7.75%
Lancashire Holdings Limited              764.25       -5.76%
Moneysupermarket.Com Group               291.80       -5.14%

FTSE 350
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       55.88      +12.71%
Rathbone Brothers                       1658.00       +9.37%
Next                                    5700.00       +8.32%
Perpetual Income And Growth Investm      231.25       +6.08%
Pets AT Home Group                       254.50       +4.30%
Network International Holdings           400.90      -10.95%
Cineworld Group                           38.69       -9.69%
Countryside Properties                   288.20       -7.75%
Lancashire Holdings Limited              764.25       -5.76%
Taylor Wimpey                            125.88       -5.32%

AIM
Europa Metals  Ord Npv Di                 23.50      +80.77%
MobilityOne                               12.50      +56.25%
Immotion Group                             2.60      +36.84%
Cora Gold Limited Ord Npv Di              14.50      +26.09%
Feedback                                   1.10      +22.22%
Microsaic Systems                          0.35      -36.36%
Online Blockchain  Ord 5p                 18.50      -19.57%
Netscientific                              9.25      -15.91%
Versarien                                 40.50      -13.46%
Sareum Holdings                            0.78      -11.93%

Overall Market
Europa Metals  Ord Npv Di                 23.50      +80.77%
MobilityOne                               12.50      +56.25%
Immotion Group                             2.60      +36.84%
Dignity                                  315.75      +29.67%
Cora Gold Limited Ord Npv Di              14.50      +26.09%
Microsaic Systems                          0.35      -36.36%
Online Blockchain  Ord 5p                 18.50      -19.57%
Netscientific                              9.25      -15.91%
Versarien                                 40.50      -13.46%
MITIE Group                               33.08      -13.18%