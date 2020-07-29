FTSE 100 Next 5700.00 +8.32% Smurfit Kappa Group 2588.00 +4.27% Burberry Group 1306.75 +3.71% Land Securities Group 569.20 +3.53% Itv 61.36 +3.06% Taylor Wimpey 125.88 -5.32% Barclays 106.01 -5.23% Glaxosmithkline 1563.50 -2.56% Evraz 302.60 -2.48% Persimmon 2476.50 -2.35% FTSE 250 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 55.88 +12.71% Rathbone Brothers 1658.00 +9.37% Perpetual Income And Growth Investm 231.25 +6.08% Pets AT Home Group 254.50 +4.30% Wizz Air Holdings 3529.00 +3.86% Network International Holdings 400.90 -10.95% Cineworld Group 38.69 -9.69% Countryside Properties 288.20 -7.75% Lancashire Holdings Limited 764.25 -5.76% Moneysupermarket.Com Group 291.80 -5.14% FTSE 350 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 55.88 +12.71% Rathbone Brothers 1658.00 +9.37% Next 5700.00 +8.32% Perpetual Income And Growth Investm 231.25 +6.08% Pets AT Home Group 254.50 +4.30% Network International Holdings 400.90 -10.95% Cineworld Group 38.69 -9.69% Countryside Properties 288.20 -7.75% Lancashire Holdings Limited 764.25 -5.76% Taylor Wimpey 125.88 -5.32% AIM Europa Metals Ord Npv Di 23.50 +80.77% MobilityOne 12.50 +56.25% Immotion Group 2.60 +36.84% Cora Gold Limited Ord Npv Di 14.50 +26.09% Feedback 1.10 +22.22% Microsaic Systems 0.35 -36.36% Online Blockchain Ord 5p 18.50 -19.57% Netscientific 9.25 -15.91% Versarien 40.50 -13.46% Sareum Holdings 0.78 -11.93% Overall Market Europa Metals Ord Npv Di 23.50 +80.77% MobilityOne 12.50 +56.25% Immotion Group 2.60 +36.84% Dignity 315.75 +29.67% Cora Gold Limited Ord Npv Di 14.50 +26.09% Microsaic Systems 0.35 -36.36% Online Blockchain Ord 5p 18.50 -19.57% Netscientific 9.25 -15.91% Versarien 40.50 -13.46% MITIE Group 33.08 -13.18%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
