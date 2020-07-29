FTSE 100 Next 5688.00 +8.10% Smurfit Kappa Group 2589.00 +4.31% Burberry Group 1312.00 +4.13% Land Securities Group 568.60 +3.42% Itv 61.35 +3.04% Taylor Wimpey 124.90 -6.05% Barclays 105.45 -5.73% Glaxosmithkline 1551.10 -3.33% Lloyds Banking Group 28.36 -2.94% Melrose Industries 94.57 -2.89% FTSE 250 Hastings Group Holdings 198.35 +16.68% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 55.48 +11.90% Rathbone Brothers 1682.00 +10.95% Perpetual Income And Growth Investm 230.75 +5.85% Pets AT Home Group 253.40 +3.85% Network International Holdings 401.40 -10.84% Cineworld Group 39.77 -7.17% Countryside Properties 294.10 -5.86% Go-Ahead Group 664.50 -5.61% Lancashire Holdings Limited 767.25 -5.39% FTSE 350 Hastings Group Holdings 198.35 +16.68% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 55.48 +11.90% Rathbone Brothers 1682.00 +10.95% Next 5688.00 +8.10% Perpetual Income And Growth Investm 230.75 +5.85% Network International Holdings 401.40 -10.84% Cineworld Group 39.77 -7.17% Taylor Wimpey 124.90 -6.05% Countryside Properties 294.10 -5.86% Barclays 105.45 -5.73% AIM Europa Metals Ord Npv Di 21.50 +65.38% MobilityOne 11.00 +37.50% Immotion Group 2.50 +31.58% Equatorial Palm Oil 0.50 +31.58% Cora Gold Limited Ord Npv Di 14.50 +26.09% Online Blockchain Ord 5p 18.50 -19.57% Microsaic Systems 0.47 -13.64% Netscientific 9.50 -13.64% Versarien 40.43 -13.61% Sareum Holdings 0.78 -11.93% Overall Market Worldsec 2.00 +128.57% Europa Metals Ord Npv Di 21.50 +65.38% MobilityOne 11.00 +37.50% Dignity 328.25 +34.80% Immotion Group 2.50 +31.58% Online Blockchain Ord 5p 18.50 -19.57% Microsaic Systems 0.47 -13.64% Netscientific 9.50 -13.64% Versarien 40.43 -13.61% MITIE Group 33.50 -12.07%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
