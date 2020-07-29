StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Next                                    5688.00       +8.10%
Smurfit Kappa Group                     2589.00       +4.31%
Burberry Group                          1312.00       +4.13%
Land Securities Group                    568.60       +3.42%
Itv                                       61.35       +3.04%
Taylor Wimpey                            124.90       -6.05%
Barclays                                 105.45       -5.73%
Glaxosmithkline                         1551.10       -3.33%
Lloyds Banking Group                      28.36       -2.94%
Melrose Industries                        94.57       -2.89%

FTSE 250
Hastings Group Holdings                  198.35      +16.68%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       55.48      +11.90%
Rathbone Brothers                       1682.00      +10.95%
Perpetual Income And Growth Investm      230.75       +5.85%
Pets AT Home Group                       253.40       +3.85%
Network International Holdings           401.40      -10.84%
Cineworld Group                           39.77       -7.17%
Countryside Properties                   294.10       -5.86%
Go-Ahead Group                           664.50       -5.61%
Lancashire Holdings Limited              767.25       -5.39%

FTSE 350
Hastings Group Holdings                  198.35      +16.68%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       55.48      +11.90%
Rathbone Brothers                       1682.00      +10.95%
Next                                    5688.00       +8.10%
Perpetual Income And Growth Investm      230.75       +5.85%
Network International Holdings           401.40      -10.84%
Cineworld Group                           39.77       -7.17%
Taylor Wimpey                            124.90       -6.05%
Countryside Properties                   294.10       -5.86%
Barclays                                 105.45       -5.73%

AIM
Europa Metals  Ord Npv Di                 21.50      +65.38%
MobilityOne                               11.00      +37.50%
Immotion Group                             2.50      +31.58%
Equatorial Palm Oil                        0.50      +31.58%
Cora Gold Limited Ord Npv Di              14.50      +26.09%
Online Blockchain  Ord 5p                 18.50      -19.57%
Microsaic Systems                          0.47      -13.64%
Netscientific                              9.50      -13.64%
Versarien                                 40.43      -13.61%
Sareum Holdings                            0.78      -11.93%

Overall Market
Worldsec                                   2.00     +128.57%
Europa Metals  Ord Npv Di                 21.50      +65.38%
MobilityOne                               11.00      +37.50%
Dignity                                  328.25      +34.80%
Immotion Group                             2.50      +31.58%
Online Blockchain  Ord 5p                 18.50      -19.57%
Microsaic Systems                          0.47      -13.64%
Netscientific                              9.50      -13.64%
Versarien                                 40.43      -13.61%
MITIE Group                               33.50      -12.07%