CA
31/07/2020 13:30 GDP
31/07/2020 13:30 Building permits
31/07/2020 13:30 Industrial product & raw materials price indexes
04/08/2020 14:30 Manufacturing PMI
05/08/2020 13:30 International merchandise trade
CH
31/07/2020 07:30 Retail sales
03/08/2020 07:30 CPI
03/08/2020 08:30 procure.ch Purchasing Managers' Index
04/08/2020 06:45 Quarterly Consumer Sentiment Index
CN
31/07/2020 03:30 CFLP China Manufacturing PMI
31/07/2020 03:30 CFLP China Non-Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 04:15 Manufacturing PMI
05/08/2020 04:15 Services PMI
DE
31/07/2020 07:00 Retail trade
03/08/2020 08:55 Manufacturing PMI
05/08/2020 08:55 Services PMI
ES
31/07/2020 08:00 Preliminary GDP
03/08/2020 08:15 Manufacturing PMI
04/08/2020 08:00 Unemployment
05/08/2020 08:15 Services PMI
EU
31/07/2020 07:00 German Retail Sales m/m
31/07/2020 08:00 Spanish Flash GDP q/q
31/07/2020 10:00 Prelim Flash GDP q/q
31/07/2020 10:00 Italian Prelim CPI m/m
31/07/2020 10:00 Preliminary estimate GDP
31/07/2020 10:00 Core CPI Flash Estimate y/y
31/07/2020 10:00 Flash estimate euro area inflation
31/07/2020 10:00 CPI Flash Estimate y/y
31/07/2020 10:00 Prelim Flash GDP q/q
31/07/2020 11:00 Italian Prelim GDP q/q
03/08/2020 07:45 French Gov Budget Balance
03/08/2020 08:00 Spanish Unemployment Change
03/08/2020 08:15 Spanish Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 08:45 Italian Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 08:50 French Final Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 08:55 German Final Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 09:00 Eurozone Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 09:00 Final Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 09:30 Sentix Investor Confidence
04/08/2020 10:00 PPI
04/08/2020 10:00 PPI m/m
05/08/2020 08:15 Spanish Services PMI
05/08/2020 08:45 Italian Services PMI
05/08/2020 08:50 French Final Services PMI
05/08/2020 08:55 German Final Services PMI
05/08/2020 09:00 Eurozone Services PMI
05/08/2020 09:00 Final Services PMI
05/08/2020 10:00 Retail trade
05/08/2020 10:00 Retail Sales m/m
06/08/2020 07:00 German Factory Orders m/m
06/08/2020 09:00 Italian Retail Sales m/m
06/08/2020 09:00 ECB Economic Bulletin
07/08/2020 07:00 German Trade Balance
07/08/2020 07:00 German Industrial Production m/m
07/08/2020 07:45 French Prelim Private Payrolls q/q
07/08/2020 07:45 French Industrial Production m/m
07/08/2020 09:00 Italian Industrial Production m/m
FR
31/07/2020 06:30 GDP - first estimate
31/07/2020 07:45 Provisional CPI
03/08/2020 08:50 Manufacturing PMI
04/08/2020 11:00 OECD CPI
05/08/2020 08:50 Services PMI
IE
04/08/2020 01:01 Manufacturing PMI
05/08/2020 11:00 Monthly Unemployment
IT
31/07/2020 09:00 GDP preliminary estimate
31/07/2020 10:00 Provisional CPI
31/07/2020 11:00 Retail Sales
03/08/2020 08:45 Manufacturing PMI
05/08/2020 08:45 Services PMI
JP
31/07/2020 00:30 Unemployment Rate
31/07/2020 00:30 Labour force survey
31/07/2020 00:50 Retail Sales y/y
31/07/2020 00:50 Prelim Industrial Production m/m
31/07/2020 00:50 Preliminary industrial production
31/07/2020 06:00 Housing Starts y/y
31/07/2020 06:00 Consumer confidence survey
03/08/2020 01:30 Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 01:30 Final Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 06:00 Auto sales
04/08/2020 00:30 CPI (Tokyo), CPI ex-Food (Tokyo)
04/08/2020 00:30 Tokyo Core CPI y/y
04/08/2020 00:50 Monetary Base y/y
04/08/2020 00:50 Monetary Base
04/08/2020 04:35 10-y Bond Auction
05/08/2020 01:30 Services PMI
05/08/2020 06:00 Leading Indicators
06/08/2020 00:30 Average Cash Earnings y/y
06/08/2020 04:35 30-y Bond Auction
07/08/2020 00:30 Household Spending y/y
UK
31/07/2020 00:01 BRC Shop Price Index y/y
31/07/2020 00:01 GfK Consumer Confidence
03/08/2020 09:30 CIPS / Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index
03/08/2020 09:30 Final Manufacturing PMI
04/08/2020 00:01 CBI SME Trends Survey
04/08/2020 09:30 Construction PMI
05/08/2020 00:01 BRC Retail Sales Monitor y/y
05/08/2020 09:30 CIPS / Markit Services Purchasing Managers Index
05/08/2020 09:30 Narrow money (Notes & Coin) and reserve balances
05/08/2020 09:30 Final Services PMI
06/08/2020 09:30 FPC Statement
06/08/2020 09:30 FPC Meeting Minutes
06/08/2020 12:00 Monetary Policy Summary
06/08/2020 12:00 BOE Monetary Policy Report
06/08/2020 12:00 Official Bank Rate
06/08/2020 12:00 Asset Purchase Facility
06/08/2020 12:00 MPC Asset Purchase Facility Votes
06/08/2020 12:00 MPC Official Bank Rate Votes
06/08/2020 12:00 Monetary Policy Summary
06/08/2020 12:00 Official Bank Rate
07/08/2020 00:01 RICS House Price Balance
07/08/2020 08:30 Halifax HPI m/m
US
31/07/2020 13:30 Employment Cost Index q/q
31/07/2020 13:30 Personal Spending m/m
31/07/2020 13:30 Core PCE Price Index m/m
31/07/2020 13:30 Personal Income m/m
31/07/2020 13:30 Employment Cost Index q/q
31/07/2020 14:45 Chicago PMI
31/07/2020 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
31/07/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Inflation Expectations
31/07/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment
03/08/2020 14:45 Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 14:45 Final Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 15:00 ISM Manufacturing Prices
03/08/2020 15:00 Construction Spending
03/08/2020 15:00 Construction Spending m/m
03/08/2020 15:00 ISM Report on Business Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 15:00 ISM Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 15:00 ISM Manufacturing Prices
03/08/2020 19:00 Loan Officer Survey
03/08/2020 21:00 Domestic Auto Industry Sales
04/08/2020 13:55 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index
04/08/2020 14:45 ISM-NY Report on Business
04/08/2020 15:00 IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism
04/08/2020 15:00 Manufacturers' Shipments, Inventories & Orders (M3)
04/08/2020 15:00 IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism
04/08/2020 15:00 Factory Orders m/m
04/08/2020 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
05/08/2020 13:15 ADP National Employment Report
05/08/2020 13:15 ADP Non-Farm Employment Change
05/08/2020 13:30 International Trade in Goods & Services
05/08/2020 13:30 Trade Balance
05/08/2020 14:45 Final Services PMI
05/08/2020 14:45 Services PMI
05/08/2020 15:00 ISM Report on Business Services PMI
05/08/2020 15:00 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
05/08/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report
05/08/2020 18:01 10-y Bond Auction
06/08/2020 12:30 Challenger Job Cuts y/y
06/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
06/08/2020 18:01 30-y Bond Auction
07/08/2020 13:30 Non-Farm Employment Change
07/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Rate
07/08/2020 13:30 Average Hourly Earnings m/m
07/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Rate
07/08/2020 15:00 Final Wholesale Inventories m/m
07/08/2020 20:00 Consumer Credit m/m
