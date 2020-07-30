Interim Result
31/07/2020 Coats Group PLC (COA)
31/07/2020 International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG)
31/07/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
31/07/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
31/07/2020 NatWest Group plc (NWG)
31/07/2020 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
31/07/2020 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
31/07/2020 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
31/07/2020 Kerry Group PLC (KYGA)
31/07/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)
31/07/2020 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)
03/08/2020 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)
03/08/2020 Senior PLC (SNR)
03/08/2020 Hiscox LTD (HSX)
03/08/2020 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)
03/08/2020 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)
03/08/2020 Dialight PLC (DIA)
03/08/2020 Xp Power Limited (XPP)
04/08/2020 BP PLC (BP.)
04/08/2020 Brave Bison Group PLC (BBSN)
04/08/2020 Rotork PLC (ROR)
04/08/2020 Tp Icap PLC (TCAP)
04/08/2020 Keller Group PLC (KLR)
04/08/2020 Calisen PLC (CLSN)
04/08/2020 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
04/08/2020 Iwg PLC (IWG)
04/08/2020 Centamin PLC (CEY)
04/08/2020 Spectris PLC (SXS)
05/08/2020 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
05/08/2020 Segro PLC (SGRO)
05/08/2020 William Hill PLC (WMH)
05/08/2020 Ip Group PLC (IPO)
05/08/2020 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
05/08/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
05/08/2020 Bank Pekao SA (BPKD)
05/08/2020 Metro Bank PLC (MTRO)
05/08/2020 Hastings Group Holdings PLC (HSTG)
05/08/2020 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)
05/08/2020 Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN)
05/08/2020 Sampo OYJ (0HAG)
07/08/2020 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)
Final Result
03/08/2020 Argentex Group PLC (AGFX)
03/08/2020 Tekmar Group PLC (TGP)
03/08/2020 Purplebricks Group PLC (PURP)
04/08/2020 Filtronic PLC (FTC)
04/08/2020 Diageo PLC (DGE)
07/08/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
AGM / EGM
31/07/2020 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
31/07/2020 Midatech Pharma PLC (MTPH)
31/07/2020 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)
31/07/2020 Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (SEQI)
31/07/2020 System1 Group PLC (SYS1)
31/07/2020 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)
31/07/2020 Jpmorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (JARA)
31/07/2020 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)
31/07/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
31/07/2020 Checkit PLC (CKT)
31/07/2020 Checkit PLC (CKT)
04/08/2020 Record PLC (REC)
04/08/2020 W.H. Ireland Group PLC (WHI)
04/08/2020 Sysgroup PLC (SYS)
04/08/2020 Goldstone Resources Limited (GRL)
04/08/2020 Pathfinder Minerals PLC (PFP)
04/08/2020 Babcock International Group PLC (BAB)
05/08/2020 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)
05/08/2020 Invinity Energy Systems PLC (IES)
05/08/2020 Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN)
05/08/2020 Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Limited (HTCF)
05/08/2020 Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc (IL0A)
05/08/2020 Shefa Gems Ltd (SEFA)
05/08/2020 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
06/08/2020 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)
06/08/2020 Dekel Agri-Vision PLC (DKL)
06/08/2020 Investec PLC (INVP)
07/08/2020 Palace Capital PLC (PCA)
07/08/2020 Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX)
Trading Statement
31/07/2020 Yougov PLC (YOU)
31/07/2020 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)
31/07/2020 Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG)
31/07/2020 Volution Group PLC (FAN)
Ex-Dividend
31/07/2020 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)
31/07/2020 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)
31/07/2020 Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT)
31/07/2020 Jpmorgan European Investment Trust PLC (JETI)
31/07/2020 Jpmorgan Euro Small Co. Trust PLC (JESC)
31/07/2020 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)
31/07/2020 Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (SCF)
31/07/2020 Securities Trust Of Scotland PLC (STS)
31/07/2020 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited Ord Npv Usd (SOND)
31/07/2020 Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE)
31/07/2020 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)
31/07/2020 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
31/07/2020 Jpmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust PLC (JEMI)
31/07/2020 Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (THRG)
31/07/2020 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
31/07/2020 Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (ALAI)
31/07/2020 Twentyfour Income Fund Limited (TFIF)
31/07/2020 Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (EDIN)
31/07/2020 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)
31/07/2020 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)
03/08/2020 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
03/08/2020 Homeserve PLC (HSV)
03/08/2020 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)
03/08/2020 Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC (LTI)
03/08/2020 F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT)
04/08/2020 Tr Property Investment Trust PLC (TRY)
04/08/2020 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)
05/08/2020 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)
06/08/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)
06/08/2020 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
06/08/2020 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG)
06/08/2020 Panther Securities PLC (PNS)
