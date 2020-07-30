Interim Result

31/07/2020 NatWest Group plc (NWG)

31/07/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)

31/07/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)

31/07/2020 International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG)

31/07/2020 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)

31/07/2020 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)

31/07/2020 Kerry Group PLC (KYGA)

31/07/2020 Coats Group PLC (COA)

31/07/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)

31/07/2020 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)

31/07/2020 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)

03/08/2020 Xp Power Limited (XPP)

03/08/2020 Hiscox LTD (HSX)

03/08/2020 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)

03/08/2020 Senior PLC (SNR)

03/08/2020 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)

03/08/2020 Dialight PLC (DIA)

03/08/2020 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)

04/08/2020 BP PLC (BP.)

04/08/2020 Brave Bison Group PLC (BBSN)

04/08/2020 Iwg PLC (IWG)

04/08/2020 Tp Icap PLC (TCAP)

04/08/2020 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)

04/08/2020 Calisen PLC (CLSN)

04/08/2020 Spectris PLC (SXS)

04/08/2020 Keller Group PLC (KLR)

04/08/2020 Rotork PLC (ROR)

04/08/2020 Centamin PLC (CEY)

05/08/2020 William Hill PLC (WMH)

05/08/2020 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)

05/08/2020 Segro PLC (SGRO)

05/08/2020 Metro Bank PLC (MTRO)

05/08/2020 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)

05/08/2020 Ip Group PLC (IPO)

05/08/2020 Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN)

05/08/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)

05/08/2020 Bank Pekao SA (BPKD)

05/08/2020 Hastings Group Holdings PLC (HSTG)

05/08/2020 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)

05/08/2020 Sampo OYJ (0HAG)

07/08/2020 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)

11/08/2020 Amino Technologies PLC (AMO)

11/08/2020 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)

11/08/2020 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)

11/08/2020 Sdl PLC (SDL)

11/08/2020 Jkx Oil & Gas PLC (JKX)

12/08/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)

12/08/2020 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)

13/08/2020 National Express Group PLC (NEX)

13/08/2020 Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (ELSA)

14/08/2020 Westminster Group PLC (WSG)

18/08/2020 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)



Final Result

03/08/2020 Tekmar Group PLC (TGP)

03/08/2020 Purplebricks Group PLC (PURP)

03/08/2020 Argentex Group PLC (AGFX)

04/08/2020 Filtronic PLC (FTC)

04/08/2020 Diageo PLC (DGE)

07/08/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)

11/08/2020 Versarien PLC (VRS)

13/08/2020 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)



AGM / EGM

31/07/2020 Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (SEQI)

31/07/2020 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)

31/07/2020 Checkit PLC (CKT)

31/07/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)

31/07/2020 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)

31/07/2020 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)

31/07/2020 Midatech Pharma PLC (MTPH)

31/07/2020 Jpmorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (JARA)

31/07/2020 Checkit PLC (CKT)

31/07/2020 System1 Group PLC (SYS1)

31/07/2020 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)

04/08/2020 Babcock International Group PLC (BAB)

04/08/2020 W.H. Ireland Group PLC (WHI)

04/08/2020 Goldstone Resources Limited (GRL)

04/08/2020 Sysgroup PLC (SYS)

04/08/2020 Record PLC (REC)

04/08/2020 Pathfinder Minerals PLC (PFP)

05/08/2020 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)

05/08/2020 Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc (IL0A)

05/08/2020 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)

05/08/2020 Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN)

05/08/2020 Invinity Energy Systems PLC (IES)

05/08/2020 Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Limited (HTCF)

05/08/2020 Shefa Gems Ltd (SEFA)

06/08/2020 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)

06/08/2020 Investec PLC (INVP)

06/08/2020 Dekel Agri-Vision PLC (DKL)

07/08/2020 Palace Capital PLC (PCA)

07/08/2020 Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX)

10/08/2020 Mining Minerals And Metals Plc (MMM)

10/08/2020 Bezant Resources PLC (BZT)

11/08/2020 Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF)

12/08/2020 Staffline Group PLC (STAF)

12/08/2020 JZ Capital Partners Ltd (JZCP)

12/08/2020 Entertainment Ai Plc Ord 12p (SEEN)

12/08/2020 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)

18/08/2020 Prosus Nv Prosus Ord Shs (0A28)

18/08/2020 Northern Bear PLC (NTBR)

19/08/2020 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)

20/08/2020 Ao World PLC (AO.)

21/08/2020 Naspers Limited (NPSN)

25/08/2020 Livermore Investments Group Ltd (LIV)

27/08/2020 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)



Trading Statement

31/07/2020 Yougov PLC (YOU)

31/07/2020 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)

31/07/2020 Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG)

31/07/2020 Volution Group PLC (FAN)



Ex-Dividend

31/07/2020 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)

31/07/2020 Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (SCF)

31/07/2020 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)

31/07/2020 Jpmorgan European Investment Trust PLC (JETI)

31/07/2020 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)

31/07/2020 Jpmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust PLC (JEMI)

31/07/2020 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)

31/07/2020 Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE)

31/07/2020 Twentyfour Income Fund Limited (TFIF)

31/07/2020 Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (THRG)

31/07/2020 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)

31/07/2020 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)

31/07/2020 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited Ord Npv Usd (SOND)

31/07/2020 Securities Trust Of Scotland PLC (STS)

31/07/2020 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)

31/07/2020 Jpmorgan Euro Small Co. Trust PLC (JESC)

31/07/2020 Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (ALAI)

31/07/2020 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)

31/07/2020 Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (EDIN)

31/07/2020 Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT)

03/08/2020 Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC (LTI)

03/08/2020 F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT)

03/08/2020 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)

03/08/2020 Homeserve PLC (HSV)

03/08/2020 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)

04/08/2020 Tr Property Investment Trust PLC (TRY)

04/08/2020 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)

05/08/2020 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)

06/08/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)

06/08/2020 Panther Securities PLC (PNS)

06/08/2020 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)

06/08/2020 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG)

13/08/2020 Wal-mart Stores Inc Walmart Stores Ord Shs (0R1W)

13/08/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)

13/08/2020 Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC (BMD)

13/08/2020 Octopus Apollo VCT PLC (OAP3)

13/08/2020 Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC (LTI)

13/08/2020 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)

13/08/2020 Montanaro European Smaller C. Tst PLC (MTE)

13/08/2020 Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC (LTI)

13/08/2020 Baronsmead VCT 2 Plc (BVT)

19/08/2020 Microsoft Corp Microsoft (0QYP)

20/08/2020 Pershing Square Holdings LTD (PSH)

20/08/2020 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)

20/08/2020 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)

20/08/2020 One Savings Bank Plc (1SBA)

20/08/2020 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)

20/08/2020 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)

20/08/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com