Interim Result
31/07/2020 NatWest Group plc (NWG)
31/07/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
31/07/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)
31/07/2020 International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG)
31/07/2020 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
31/07/2020 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
31/07/2020 Kerry Group PLC (KYGA)
31/07/2020 Coats Group PLC (COA)
31/07/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
31/07/2020 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)
31/07/2020 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
03/08/2020 Xp Power Limited (XPP)
03/08/2020 Hiscox LTD (HSX)
03/08/2020 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)
03/08/2020 Senior PLC (SNR)
03/08/2020 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)
03/08/2020 Dialight PLC (DIA)
03/08/2020 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)
04/08/2020 BP PLC (BP.)
04/08/2020 Brave Bison Group PLC (BBSN)
04/08/2020 Iwg PLC (IWG)
04/08/2020 Tp Icap PLC (TCAP)
04/08/2020 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
04/08/2020 Calisen PLC (CLSN)
04/08/2020 Spectris PLC (SXS)
04/08/2020 Keller Group PLC (KLR)
04/08/2020 Rotork PLC (ROR)
04/08/2020 Centamin PLC (CEY)
05/08/2020 William Hill PLC (WMH)
05/08/2020 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
05/08/2020 Segro PLC (SGRO)
05/08/2020 Metro Bank PLC (MTRO)
05/08/2020 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)
05/08/2020 Ip Group PLC (IPO)
05/08/2020 Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN)
05/08/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
05/08/2020 Bank Pekao SA (BPKD)
05/08/2020 Hastings Group Holdings PLC (HSTG)
05/08/2020 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
05/08/2020 Sampo OYJ (0HAG)
07/08/2020 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)
11/08/2020 Amino Technologies PLC (AMO)
11/08/2020 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)
11/08/2020 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)
11/08/2020 Sdl PLC (SDL)
11/08/2020 Jkx Oil & Gas PLC (JKX)
12/08/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
12/08/2020 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)
13/08/2020 National Express Group PLC (NEX)
13/08/2020 Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (ELSA)
14/08/2020 Westminster Group PLC (WSG)
18/08/2020 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
Final Result
03/08/2020 Tekmar Group PLC (TGP)
03/08/2020 Purplebricks Group PLC (PURP)
03/08/2020 Argentex Group PLC (AGFX)
04/08/2020 Filtronic PLC (FTC)
04/08/2020 Diageo PLC (DGE)
07/08/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
11/08/2020 Versarien PLC (VRS)
13/08/2020 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
AGM / EGM
31/07/2020 Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (SEQI)
31/07/2020 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)
31/07/2020 Checkit PLC (CKT)
31/07/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
31/07/2020 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)
31/07/2020 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)
31/07/2020 Midatech Pharma PLC (MTPH)
31/07/2020 Jpmorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (JARA)
31/07/2020 Checkit PLC (CKT)
31/07/2020 System1 Group PLC (SYS1)
31/07/2020 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
04/08/2020 Babcock International Group PLC (BAB)
04/08/2020 W.H. Ireland Group PLC (WHI)
04/08/2020 Goldstone Resources Limited (GRL)
04/08/2020 Sysgroup PLC (SYS)
04/08/2020 Record PLC (REC)
04/08/2020 Pathfinder Minerals PLC (PFP)
05/08/2020 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
05/08/2020 Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc (IL0A)
05/08/2020 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)
05/08/2020 Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN)
05/08/2020 Invinity Energy Systems PLC (IES)
05/08/2020 Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Limited (HTCF)
05/08/2020 Shefa Gems Ltd (SEFA)
06/08/2020 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)
06/08/2020 Investec PLC (INVP)
06/08/2020 Dekel Agri-Vision PLC (DKL)
07/08/2020 Palace Capital PLC (PCA)
07/08/2020 Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX)
10/08/2020 Mining Minerals And Metals Plc (MMM)
10/08/2020 Bezant Resources PLC (BZT)
11/08/2020 Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF)
12/08/2020 Staffline Group PLC (STAF)
12/08/2020 JZ Capital Partners Ltd (JZCP)
12/08/2020 Entertainment Ai Plc Ord 12p (SEEN)
12/08/2020 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)
18/08/2020 Prosus Nv Prosus Ord Shs (0A28)
18/08/2020 Northern Bear PLC (NTBR)
19/08/2020 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)
20/08/2020 Ao World PLC (AO.)
21/08/2020 Naspers Limited (NPSN)
25/08/2020 Livermore Investments Group Ltd (LIV)
27/08/2020 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)
Trading Statement
31/07/2020 Yougov PLC (YOU)
31/07/2020 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)
31/07/2020 Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG)
31/07/2020 Volution Group PLC (FAN)
Ex-Dividend
31/07/2020 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)
31/07/2020 Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (SCF)
31/07/2020 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)
31/07/2020 Jpmorgan European Investment Trust PLC (JETI)
31/07/2020 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)
31/07/2020 Jpmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust PLC (JEMI)
31/07/2020 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)
31/07/2020 Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE)
31/07/2020 Twentyfour Income Fund Limited (TFIF)
31/07/2020 Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (THRG)
31/07/2020 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)
31/07/2020 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
31/07/2020 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited Ord Npv Usd (SOND)
31/07/2020 Securities Trust Of Scotland PLC (STS)
31/07/2020 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)
31/07/2020 Jpmorgan Euro Small Co. Trust PLC (JESC)
31/07/2020 Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (ALAI)
31/07/2020 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
31/07/2020 Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (EDIN)
31/07/2020 Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT)
03/08/2020 Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC (LTI)
03/08/2020 F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT)
03/08/2020 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)
03/08/2020 Homeserve PLC (HSV)
03/08/2020 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
04/08/2020 Tr Property Investment Trust PLC (TRY)
04/08/2020 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)
05/08/2020 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)
06/08/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)
06/08/2020 Panther Securities PLC (PNS)
06/08/2020 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
06/08/2020 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG)
13/08/2020 Wal-mart Stores Inc Walmart Stores Ord Shs (0R1W)
13/08/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
13/08/2020 Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC (BMD)
13/08/2020 Octopus Apollo VCT PLC (OAP3)
13/08/2020 Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC (LTI)
13/08/2020 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)
13/08/2020 Montanaro European Smaller C. Tst PLC (MTE)
13/08/2020 Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC (LTI)
13/08/2020 Baronsmead VCT 2 Plc (BVT)
19/08/2020 Microsoft Corp Microsoft (0QYP)
20/08/2020 Pershing Square Holdings LTD (PSH)
20/08/2020 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)
20/08/2020 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
20/08/2020 One Savings Bank Plc (1SBA)
20/08/2020 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)
20/08/2020 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
20/08/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
