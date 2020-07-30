StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Indivior swung to a loss in the first half of the year after revenue declined by a third as the company's Suboxone film continue to lose market share to generics.
For the six months ended 30 June, the company reported a pre-tax loss of $145m, compared with a profit of $163m on-year as revenue fell 33% to $303m.
Suboxone film market share during H1 2020 averaged 22%, down from 38% on-year.
Suboclade revenue jumped to $58m from $28m.
Looking ahead, the company warned of a 'significant' reduction in Suboxone film revenue as a result of market share loss 'reaching historical industry analogues and negative channel mix.'
Suboclade, meanwhile, was expected to see 'modest' growth in new patient enrollments compared with Q2 exit levels, it added.
