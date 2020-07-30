StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Kaz Minerals said it was on track to meet annual production guidance after copper and gold output rose in the first half of the year.
For the six months ended 30 June, copper production increased by 4% to 153.8 kt on-year, driven by high ore throughput and improved grades at Bozshakol.
Gold production increased by 25% to 109.7 koz.
In the second-quarter, copper production increased to 78.9 kt from 77.6 kt on-year and gold production rose to 54.3 koz from 44.3 koz.
There had been no material disruption to operations or sales from Covid-19 to date.
But Kazakhstan imposed a second phase of quarantine measures from 5 July 2020 reflecting 'heightened risk in the country and to the group's operations for the second half of the year,' Kaz Minerals warned.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
