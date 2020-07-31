Interim Result
31/07/2020 Kerry Group PLC (KYGA)
31/07/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)
31/07/2020 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
31/07/2020 NatWest Group plc (NWG)
31/07/2020 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
31/07/2020 International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG)
31/07/2020 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)
31/07/2020 Coats Group PLC (COA)
31/07/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
31/07/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
31/07/2020 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
AGM / EGM
31/07/2020 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)
31/07/2020 Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (SEQI)
31/07/2020 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)
31/07/2020 System1 Group PLC (SYS1)
31/07/2020 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
31/07/2020 Midatech Pharma PLC (MTPH)
31/07/2020 Checkit PLC (CKT)
31/07/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
31/07/2020 Jpmorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (JARA)
31/07/2020 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)
31/07/2020 Checkit PLC (CKT)
Trading Statement
31/07/2020 Yougov PLC (YOU)
31/07/2020 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)
31/07/2020 Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG)
31/07/2020 Volution Group PLC (FAN)
Ex-Dividend
31/07/2020 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited Ord Npv Usd (SOND)
31/07/2020 Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE)
31/07/2020 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)
31/07/2020 Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (SCF)
31/07/2020 Securities Trust Of Scotland PLC (STS)
31/07/2020 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
31/07/2020 Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (THRG)
31/07/2020 Twentyfour Income Fund Limited (TFIF)
31/07/2020 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)
31/07/2020 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)
31/07/2020 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)
31/07/2020 Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (EDIN)
31/07/2020 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
31/07/2020 Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (ALAI)
31/07/2020 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)
31/07/2020 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)
31/07/2020 Jpmorgan European Investment Trust PLC (JETI)
31/07/2020 Jpmorgan Euro Small Co. Trust PLC (JESC)
31/07/2020 Jpmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust PLC (JEMI)
31/07/2020 Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com