StockMarketWire.com - Investment group Scottish American Investment Company bumped up its dividend after it posted a modestly positive first-half performance.
The company's net asset value per share total return for the six months through June was 1.6%.
That compared to a 0.7% rise in the FTSE All-World Index and a fall of 5.3% in the global equity income sector, it said.
'These figures mask a significant setback for the market in the first quarter, as Covid-19 related fears and disruption grew, and a subsequent rebound,' Scottish American Investment Company said.
The company declared a second interim dividend of 3p per share, bringing the payout for the first half to 6p, up 2.1% on-year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: