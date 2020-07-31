StockMarketWire.com - London Stock Exchange hiked its dividend after it booked a rise in underlying earnings amid revenue growth at its information services and post-trade divisions.
The bourse operator declared an interim dividend of 23.3p per share, up 16% on-year.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June edged back to £362m, from £363m , owing to costs associated with the acquisition of date group Refinitiv.
Adjusted operating profit, however, rose 8% to £575m, amid a 4% rise in revenue to £1.06bn.
Revenue at information services group FTSE Russell rose 5% to £330m, while post trade, which included LCH, CC&G, Monte Titoli and UnaVista, grew revenue 9% to £372m.
Capital markets revenue fell 4% to £217m.
'Despite the challenges, we are well positioned to continue to develop and to make further progress on our strategic plans, including closing the Refinitiv transaction,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
