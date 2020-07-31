StockMarketWire.com - London Stock Exchange reported a flat profit growth as costs relating to the Refinitiv acquisition offset 'good' income growth in its information services and post-trade divisions.
For the six ended 30 June, pre-tax profit fell to £362m from £363m on-year as rose 4% to £1,058m.
Profit was hurt by an increase in amortisation and impairment of intangible assets and goodwill and non-underlying items primarily relating to the Refinitiv acquisition, the company said.
TSE Russell revenue was up 5% to £330m.
The post trade division, which included LCH, CC&G, Monte Titoli and UnaVista, grew revenue by 9% to £372m.
Capital markets revenue was down 4% on a reported basis to £217m.
The company declared an interim dividend of 23.3p per share, an increase of 16% on-year.
'Despite the challenges, we are well positioned to continue to develop and to make further progress on our strategic plans, including closing the Refinitiv transaction,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
