StockMarketWire.com - Gene and cell therapy group Oxford Biomedica said it had signed a three-year clinical supply agreement with Axovant Gene Therapies.
The supply pact built on a worldwide license agreement signed between the two companies in June 2018 for Parkinson's disease gene therapy program OXB-102, now called AXO-Lenti-PD.
Oxford Biomedica would manufacture batches for Axovant to support the ongoing and future clinical development of AXO-Lenti-PD, a clinical-stage gene therapy product to treat moderate to severe Parkinson's Disease.
Axovant was currently conducting a trial, with dosing of all patients in the second cohort completed with six-month safety and efficacy data expected in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: