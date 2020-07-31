StockMarketWire.com - Safety related company investor Marlowe said it had acquired water treatment and hygiene services group Rainbow Water Services, plus health services business Caritas, £0.45m and £0.13m, respectively.
Kent-based Rainbow Water provided water treatment and hygiene services to a broad range of customers within London and the surrounding counties.
Lincolnshire0based Caritas provided occupational health services and was established in 1997.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
