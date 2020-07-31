StockMarketWire.com - Defence company Babcock said that Franco Martinelli would be retiring from his role as finance director.
'A process will start to appoint his successor. Franco (Martinelli) will remain in his role, until his successor is in place,' the company said.
At 8:44am: [LON:BAB] Babcock International Group PLC share price was -1.4p at 289.6p
