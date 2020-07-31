StockMarketWire.com - Biomaterials and regenerative medicines company Collagen Solutions reported wider losses on higher costs and lower revenue.
For the year ended 31 March 2020, pre-tax losses widened to £3.70m from £1.85m on-year as revenue fell 1% to £4.46m.
The second half of the year slowed due to capacity constraints in its Glasgow plant, and performance was further impacted in the last monht of the financial year, owing to Covid-19 impacts, the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said its order book and sales through the first quarter were currently worth in excess of £4m, which provided added 'confidence' for the next nine months.
At 8:54am: [LON:COS] Collagen Solutions Plc share price was +0.1p at 2.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
