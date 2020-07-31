StockMarketWire.com - Oncology consultancy Physiomics said it had won a new contract from Japanese pharmaceutical company Astellas Pharma.
Physiomics said the precise value of the contract could not be disclosed for reasons of commercial confidentiality, however it was around 20% of the company's annual income for the year through June 2019.
The contract was for a modelling project involving Physiomics' Virtual Tumour immuno-oncology model and the work was expected to be completed this calendar year.
At 9:04am: [LON:PYC] Physiomics PLC share price was -1.25p at 8.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: