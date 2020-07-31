StockMarketWire.com - Leeds Building Society reported a fall in first-half profit as loan loss provisions increased.
In the six months ended 30 June, pre-tax profit fell to £32.6m from £49.4m on-year as total income slipped 7.6% to £93.3m.
The company recorded a £9.6m increase in impairment provision to protect against losses on loans to customers.
'The Society took a cautious approach to steer a steady course through the pandemic and has made appropriate provisions to reflect tougher economic conditions ahead,' the company said.
