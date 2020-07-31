StockMarketWire.com - Cinema chain Everyman Media said admissions were at 'encouraging' levels but still soft, partly owing to a dearth of blockbuster releases.
The company started opening cinemas from 4 July, with 17 currently trading.
'Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive in these venues and admissions are at encouraging levels given the scarcity of new content currently,' it said.
The remaining venues would open in phases, with all venues planned to be open by 21 August.
A new venue on the Kings Road in Chelsea opened on 25 July, with a further new venue in Lincoln due to open on 21 August.
