StockMarketWire.com - Specialist finance group Orchard Funding said it had appointed current director Steven Hicks as its new chairman.

The appointment would become effective from 7 October, when current chairman Mark Sismey-Durrant was due to stand down.

Hicks joined the board in December was currently chairman of the board risk committee at State Bank of India UK.


At 9:58am: [LON:ORCH] Orchard Funding Group Plc share price was 0p at 71p



