StockMarketWire.com - Specialist finance group Orchard Funding said it had appointed current director Steven Hicks as its new chairman.
The appointment would become effective from 7 October, when current chairman Mark Sismey-Durrant was due to stand down.
Hicks joined the board in December was currently chairman of the board risk committee at State Bank of India UK.
At 9:58am: [LON:ORCH] Orchard Funding Group Plc share price was 0p at 71p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: