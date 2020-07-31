StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline said it and partner Sanofi had been selected by the US government to participate in the 'operation warp speed' effort to develop a vaccine for Covid-19.
The two companies would collaborate to manufacture a recombinant protein-based vaccine to combat the disease.
The government would provide funding of up to $2.1bn for development including clinical trials, manufacturing, scale-up and delivery of an initial 100m doses.
Sanofi would receive the majority of the government funding.
The vaccine candidate was based on the recombinant protein technology used by Sanofi to produce an influenza vaccine, and GlaxoSmithKline's pandemic adjuvant technology.
At 1:08pm: [LON:GSK] Glaxosmithkline PLC share price was +21.6p at 1550.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
